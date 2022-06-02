ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.83%)
ASL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.67%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.17%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FNEL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
GGGL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
GGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.78%)
GTECH 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
MLCF 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.99%)
PACE 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
PTC 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.7%)
SNGP 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.67%)
TELE 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.54%)
TPL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.92%)
TPLP 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.86%)
TREET 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.3%)
WAVES 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.99%)
YOUW 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,193 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.22%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -272.1 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,337 Decreased By -419 (-0.98%)
KSE30 16,151 Decreased By -145 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain says Russia has taken control over most of Ukraine’s Sievierodonetsk

Reuters 02 Jun, 2022

Russia has taken control of most of Ukraine’s industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, Britain’s defence ministry said on Thursday.

Britain said Ukraine likely remained in control of the river line in crossing sites between Sievierodonetsk and the neighbouring town of Lysychansk, and in the city of Lyman.

In both locations, Ukrainian forces have destroyed existing bridges, the ministry added in the intelligence update posted on Twitter.

Ukrainian troops hold out as Russia assaults Sievierodonetsk wasteland

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Russians control 70% of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, citing a provincial governor.

Russia Ukraine Britain’s defence ministry Ukraine’s Sievierodonetsk

Comments

1000 characters

Britain says Russia has taken control over most of Ukraine’s Sievierodonetsk

Do not cross limits, PM Shehbaz warns Imran Khan

Pakistan to counter 'malicious disinformation' campaign against CPEC: NA Speaker

Power supply to export-oriented sectors till 30th: Finance Ministry puts MoC on the defensive

Excepting Indonesia, 2pc ACDs removed on import of palm oil

PBS expands basket of selected items

Oil prices fall as investors await OPEC+ policy

Hanif Abbasi resigns as SAPM

PM goes all out to woo Turkish investors

Pakistan among top 3 countries for cryptocurrency adoption?

Essential telecom services: Mobile companies seek reduction in WHT

Read more stories