ANL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.63%)
BOP 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
FNEL 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.97%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
PACE 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PRL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.71%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TELE 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.26%)
TPL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
TPLP 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.74%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
TRG 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.12%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.63%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
YOUW 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -45.6 (-1.06%)
BR30 15,435 Decreased By -204.8 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,756 Decreased By -322.1 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,296 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Askari Bank signs MoU with Easypaisa

Press Release 02 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Askari Bank Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Easypaisa with an aim to expand its digital banking offerings. Askari bank has always been at the forefront of providing state of the art digital solutions to its customers. Our strategic alliance with Easypaisa is yet another step forward in this direction.

This partnership will enable us to provide OTP based xash in & Cash out services, Biometric services for proof of life for pension accounts and dormant account activation. In-return Askari bank will offer employee banking solution and retailer payment collections through branch banking OTC services, which will be another major revenue stream for the bank.

The MOU was signed by Atif Riaz Bokhari, President & CEO, Askari Bank and M Mudassar Aqil, President & CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank / Easypaisa in the presence of other senior officials from both organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif R Bokhari, President & CEO, Askari Bank said “Askari Bank’s focus is to provide state of the art digital solutions to its customers. Through this partnership we aim to utilize EasyPaisa’s strong market presence to provide multitude of digital services. We are confident that this partnership will play a positive role in amplifying our reach and confidence in the market.”

M Mudassar Aqil President & CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank / Easypaisa said “As the leading fintech in the country, we are extremely focused on collaborating with other players to transform Pakistan into a financially inclusive society. Digitizing Pakistan is a colossal task that cannot be achieved alone.

We are proud of our partnership with Askari Bank, which will not only benefit our joint customer base but will also assist users with OTP and biometric verification on cash deposits and withdrawals while also enabling collection of Easypaisa retailer payments at the Bank’s branches.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

easypaisa mou digital banking Askari Bank Limited

Comments

1000 characters

Askari Bank signs MoU with Easypaisa

May CPI inflation rises 13.8pc YoY

Fuel Cost Adjustment: Over Rs280bn additional burden to be passed on to consumers in three months

Power supply to export-oriented sectors till 30th: Finance Ministry puts MoC on the defensive

Excepting Indonesia, 2pc ACDs removed on import of palm oil

PBS expands basket of selected items

Budget session: President summons NA on 6th

‘Torture’ on PTI workers: ‘Registration’ of case against Sanaullah ordered

Essential telecom services: Mobile companies seek reduction in WHT

Overdue receivables: CPHGC approaches PM’s office

Pakistan among top 3 countries for cryptocurrency adoption?

Read more stories