Askari Bank signs MoU with Easypaisa

KARACHI: Askari Bank Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Easypaisa with an aim to expand its digital banking offerings. Askari bank has always been at the forefront of providing state of the art digital solutions to its customers. Our strategic alliance with Easypaisa is yet another step forward in this direction.

This partnership will enable us to provide OTP based xash in & Cash out services, Biometric services for proof of life for pension accounts and dormant account activation. In-return Askari bank will offer employee banking solution and retailer payment collections through branch banking OTC services, which will be another major revenue stream for the bank.

The MOU was signed by Atif Riaz Bokhari, President & CEO, Askari Bank and M Mudassar Aqil, President & CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank / Easypaisa in the presence of other senior officials from both organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif R Bokhari, President & CEO, Askari Bank said “Askari Bank’s focus is to provide state of the art digital solutions to its customers. Through this partnership we aim to utilize EasyPaisa’s strong market presence to provide multitude of digital services. We are confident that this partnership will play a positive role in amplifying our reach and confidence in the market.”

M Mudassar Aqil President & CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank / Easypaisa said “As the leading fintech in the country, we are extremely focused on collaborating with other players to transform Pakistan into a financially inclusive society. Digitizing Pakistan is a colossal task that cannot be achieved alone.

We are proud of our partnership with Askari Bank, which will not only benefit our joint customer base but will also assist users with OTP and biometric verification on cash deposits and withdrawals while also enabling collection of Easypaisa retailer payments at the Bank’s branches.”

