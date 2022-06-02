11 dead, 33 missing after Hurricane Agatha hits Mexico

HUATULCO, (Mexico): The strongest hurricane on record to hit Mexico’s Pacific coast in May left at least 11 people dead and 33 missing after triggering landslides and flooding, officials said Wednesday.

Authorities were struggling to reach remote mountain communities worst affected by Hurricane Agatha, after rockfalls and mudslides cut off roads.

“I embrace the relatives of those who have lost their lives,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference.

“I hope that we find those who have disappeared when all the communities can be reached,” he added.

On Wednesday 33 people remained missing and the death toll stood at 11, the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat, told reporters.

In the coastal community of Huatulco, residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed recounted fleeing before they could gather their belongings.

“When we were told to leave, we wanted to take something but we couldn’t,” said Emilia Rios.

“I didn’t take a single plate, a cup, a change of clothes. Not even sheets or towels. Nothing,” she said.

A helicopter was on stand-by to fly to isolated communities when weather conditions allow, officials said.

Troops were deployed to the region — one of the poorest in Mexico — to clear roads.

“Highways have been affected by landslides, fallen trees, increased river flows as well as the collapse of two bridges,” said civil protection coordinator Laura Velazquez.

Deadly start to season -

The victims included two people aged 18 and 21 years old who died when part of a hill collapsed in the community of Santa Catarina Xanaguia, according to the Oaxaca civil protection office.