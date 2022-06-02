IBA, US varsity sign agreement

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, and University of Utah (UU) as a partner of USAID, signed an agreement to facilitate the implementation of capacity-building activities under the Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) project.

The signing ceremony was held at the IBA Main Campus. Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA, and Dr. Aslam Chaudhry, Research Professor, Dept. of Economics and Chief of Party, USAID/Pakistan HESSA Project, University of Utah, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

The IBA team included, Dr. Saima Husain, Assistant Professor and Director QEC; Dr. Shakeel Khoja, Dean, School of Mathematics and Computer Science; Dr. Asma Hyder, Dean, School of Economics and Social Sciences; Dr. Abdullah Zafar Sheikh, Professor, School of Business Studies; and other faculty members. The UU was represented by Naveed Ali, Admin and Finance Manager, USAID/HESSA.

Dr. Saima Husain apprised the audience about the HESSA project, explaining that the UU has been awarded a grant by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to implement the HESSA Project in Pakistan.

