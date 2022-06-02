Senate panel seeks details of various tendering processes

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Housing and Works Committee on Wednesday expressed resentment on the working and progress of the ministry, saying that the ministry was hiding information from the Senate panel in order to mislead it.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works presided over by Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan has sought details on various tendering processes, briefs and updated reports on ongoing and upcoming projects progress.

On the issue of allotments, the committee was informed that due deliberation was made on the allotment and quota policy of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) by the legal team of the (FGEHA)/Ministry of Housing and Works before sending the case to the Cabinet.

The revised Allotment and Quota Policy was submitted before the cabinet on 29th-10-2021 and the Federal Cabinet granted approval on 02-11-2021. After approval from the Federal Cabinet, the revised policy was submitted before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on 22-11-2021.

The secretary Housing and Works and director general, FGEHA along with learned counsels on behalf of the FGEHA appeared before the court and assisted the court on the revised allotment policy of the FGEHA.

The IHC declared the revised Allotment Policy unconstitutional and illegal and a civil petition for leave to appeal (CPLA) has been filed in the Supreme Court and the decision is awaited.

A detailed discussion on the phase-wise briefing on the construction/completion of Kashmir Avenue apartments, sector G 13, Islamabad took place.

The committee was informed that the Kashmir Avenue Apartment Project, subsequent to the resolution of the price hike issue be completed in the next 30 months after the recommencement of works at full scale.

It was also informed that the present on ground overall progress of the project is 16 pc. The committee sought a copy of the secular advance brief and designer details in the next meeting

With regards to the matter of compensation paid to Sheher Banow (late) Kareem Bux Solangi, ex-guard, CCD-I (Pak PWD), Karachi, the committee showed resentment on the delay of compensation to a widow since 2014 and directed the secretary, Housing and Works to look into the matter himself and compensation be made, at its earliest.

Briefing on the action taken by the concerned authorities with regards to a dispute over the price of land and its possession between the landowner and a housing society of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in Mauza Tamma Morian, Islamabad was also discussed in detailed. The committee heard the grievances of the victims in person and gave directions that injustice should not be done to the common man with the delay in implementation and changing policies of the housing societies.

Detailed briefing on the ongoing and upcoming projects, progress, delays and issues initiated by the FGEHA under the Ministry of Housing and Works also took place. The matter is deferred for further deliberation in the next meeting.

Briefing on the mechanism procedure adopted for appointment in Grade 17 and above along with CVs was by the ministry was also taken up. The committee sought details on the remaining CV’s to counter check the requirement process of the ministry which were not duly submitted as previously directed.

