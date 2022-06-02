Nadra asked to install IBMS at Torkham border

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday asked the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to immediately install the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) at Torkham border to facilitate the citizens of both Pakistan and Afghanistan in swift verification of their movement and travel documents.

She passed the instructions while speaking to the NADRA Chairman, Tariq Malik, who called on her. During the meeting, the NADRA chairman briefed the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs about various digital online services provided by the authority to Pakistanis abroad.

Briefing the Minister of State about the Integrated Border Management System installed at the Chaman Border with Afghanistan, Malik said that the system was installed in collaboration with all the stakeholders including Pakistan Army.

He added that 14 systems have been installed at the terminals at the Chaman border, facilitating the movement of more than 20,000 traders, patients, visitors and citizens of the two countries living along the border without any hindrance.

Minister of State Khar appreciated the operations of the state-of-the-art border management system developed by the NADRA at Chaman border. She directed the NADRA chairman to immediately install the Integrated Border Management System at Torkham border as well as to facilitate the citizens of both the countries in verifying their movement and travel documents.

The NADRA chairman also briefed the Minister of State about the Power Digital of Attorney online service for overseas Pakistanis. He said that the NADRA has developed a new innovative online system which will enable overseas Pakistanis to get the power of attorney online at home. He stated that the system has been piloted in 10 Pakistani missions including in the United States and the United Kingdom.

In her comments, Khar said that overseas Pakistanis were facing difficulties in obtaining the power of attorney. “Pakistanis abroad are our biggest asset which are playing an important role in the national economy. Therefore, every possible step should be taken to facilitate overseas Pakistanis in all the countries abroad and resolve the problems faced by them,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022