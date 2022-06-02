ANL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
Depp says ‘jury gave me my life back’ with defamation verdict

AFP 02 Jun, 2022

FAIRFAX: Johnny Depp on Wednesday welcomed the verdict from a six-week defamation case over bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse between him and his ex-wide Amber Heard.

“The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled,” Depp said in a statement after the jury awarded him $15 million in damages and just $2 million to Heard.

Jury awards $15mn in damages to Depp over Heard defamation

“From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome,” he said.

Johnny Depp Amber Heard

