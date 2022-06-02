Depp says ‘jury gave me my life back’ with defamation verdict

FAIRFAX: Johnny Depp on Wednesday welcomed the verdict from a six-week defamation case over bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse between him and his ex-wide Amber Heard.

“The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled,” Depp said in a statement after the jury awarded him $15 million in damages and just $2 million to Heard.

Jury awards $15mn in damages to Depp over Heard defamation

“From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome,” he said.