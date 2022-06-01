Govt focused on facilitating Qatari investors: Miftah

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said on Wednesday that the government was focused on facilitating Qatari investors and businessmen in Pakistan.

The finance minister expressed these views while meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani, said a press release.

He said that Pakistan has a long-standing relationship with Qatar and expressed a desire to enhance the cooperation further.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of Qatar shared the same sentiments with the finance minister, saying that the government of Qatar was interested in pursuing trade and energy-related projects in Pakistan.

The finance minister welcomed the investment proposal of the Qatar government and assured the best possible facilitation in this regard.