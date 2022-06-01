French economic growth figures to be revised

PARIS: France’s economic growth figures will be revised by the end of June or early July, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday, although he added he did not believe France was at risk of an economic recession.

Le Maire did not specify, during an interview with France Inter radio, any more precise details of the later revisions to the French economic growth figures.

Data this week showed that France’s economy shrank unexpectedly in the first quarter as consumers struggled to cope with surging inflation.

French inflation had risen by more-than-expected in May to reach a record high 12-month inflation rate of 5.8 percent.

Inflation within the euro zone also accelerated to 8.1% this month from 7.4% in April.