ANL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
AVN 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
CNERGY 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
FNEL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
GGGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
GGL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
GTECH 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
MLCF 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PRL 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.55%)
PTC 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
TELE 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TPLP 19.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
TRG 80.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WAVES 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,276 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.32%)
BR30 15,585 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.35%)
KSE100 42,975 Decreased By -103.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 16,414 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials lift Australia shares after GDP growth beats estimates

Reuters 01 Jun, 2022

Australian shares ended higher on Wednesday after better-than-expected growth data and expectation of further acceleration offered hope that the economy would hold up well in the face of rising interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.3% to 7,234 points, though gains were capped by a plunge in battery metal firms that weighed on a broader mining sub-index.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed gross domestic product rose 0.8% quarter-on-quarter, topping market forecasts of a 0.5% gain.

“Today’s GDP illustrates that there is support for the economy to operate with higher interest rates,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

“We expect a larger 40 basis points rate hike by the RBA this month as it shifts to getting back to 0.25% increments in policy moves.”

Australian shares snap two-day winning streak as tech, financials drag

Encouragingly, senior economists at National Australia Bank said the high level of savings will help households weather headwinds from higher rates and rising prices in the near term.

Leading gains on the benchmark, heavyweight financials advanced 1.2%, with all four top banks adding between 0.8% and 2.3%, each.

Lithium and rare earth miners, however, skidded after Goldman Sachs on Sunday forecast a sharp correction in lithium prices over the next two years.

The mining sub-index eased 0.6% on its worst day since May 26, with lithium explorers Liontown Resources, Pilbara Minerals, and IGO declining between 11% and 23% to lead losses among blue-chip firms.

Though energy stocks added 0.3%, Origin Energy plunged 13.7% after it withdrew its earnings guidance for the next financial year.

Gold stocks shed 3.4% as bullion prices hit a near two-week low.

The country’s largest gold miner, Newcrest, gave up 2.7%.

New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 rose 0.6% to 11,373.2 points, with shares in a2 Milk up for a third straight day.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index

Comments

1000 characters

Financials lift Australia shares after GDP growth beats estimates

Import ban doesn’t apply to industrial inputs: ministry

Rupee trades at two-week high of 197.7 per dollar in intra-day trading

Import of 0.2MMT granular urea on G2G basis: TCP allowed to sign MoU with Chinese firm

Relief to masses against POL price hike: Govt to utilize allocation for Rashan Riayat subsidy

Development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone discussed

Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record

FY23: FBR considering SECP’s proposals

Riba-free Islamic banking system: 5-year time frame by FSC ‘too ambitious’: Miftah

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

Pakistan, India reiterate commitment to water treaty

Read more stories