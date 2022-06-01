ANL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
ASC 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.42%)
ASL 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
BOP 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
CNERGY 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
FFL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
FNEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
GGGL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.6%)
GGL 17.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
GTECH 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PRL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.38%)
PTC 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TELE 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPLP 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
TRG 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
UNITY 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.81%)
BR100 4,286 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,608 Decreased By -32.1 (-0.2%)
KSE100 43,018 Decreased By -60.1 (-0.14%)
KSE30 16,442 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nicklaus pledges allegiance to PGA after Saudi offer

AFP 01 Jun, 2022

WASHINGTON: Jack Nicklaus pledged his allegiance to the PGA Tour on Tuesday, saying no amount of money could have tempted him to take on a leadership role with a new Saudi-backed golf series.

The 82-year-old golfing icon revealed earlier this month he had turned down an offer worth more than $100 million to act as one of the faces of the LIV Golf International Series.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament, Nicklaus said he had met with the organisers of the Saudi-funded circuit out of courtesy as he was designing a golf course for them.

But Nicklaus emphasised that taking on a role with the upstart tour was never an option.

“I did it out of courtesy to them because we’re doing a golf course for them,” Nicklaus told reporters.

“I’ve got zero interest in wanting to do something like that. I don’t care what kind of money they would have thrown at me.

“My allegiance has been to the PGA Tour. I grew up on the PGA Tour. I helped found the PGA Tour as it is today.

“My allegiance is there, and it’s going to stay there.”

Questions swirl over Saudi-backed breakaway golf tour

The emergence of LIV Golf has dominated the sport this season, with Phil Mickelson triggering uproar after remarks in which referred to the venture’s Saudi backers as “scary” with a “horrible record on human rights.”

Mickelson has not played since the comments, while a slew of players are reportedly considering playing on the series.

Nicklaus meanwhile sidestepped a question about whether players who opted to join LIV Golf might not receive invites to play at his Memorial tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

“The PGA TOUR will answer that,” Nicklaus said. “I don’t think that’s my question, frankly. We live by the rules of whatever the PGA TOUR is. That’s what we do.”

Saudi Arabia PGA Phil Mickelson Jack Nicklaus LIV Golf International Series

Comments

1000 characters

Nicklaus pledges allegiance to PGA after Saudi offer

Import of 0.2MMT granular urea on G2G basis: TCP allowed to sign MoU with Chinese firm

Relief to masses against POL price hike: Govt to utilize allocation for Rashan Riayat subsidy

Development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone discussed

Pakistan, India reiterate commitment to water treaty

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record

PM sets $5bn target for Pak-Turk bilateral trade

FY23: FBR considering SECP’s proposals

Riba-free Islamic banking system: 5-year time frame by FSC ‘too ambitious’: Miftah

ECL rules amendments enforced retrospectively to benefit bigwigs: SC

Read more stories