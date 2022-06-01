ANL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
ASC 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.42%)
ASL 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
AVN 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
CNERGY 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
GGGL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
GGL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
GTECH 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
MLCF 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
PRL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
PTC 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TELE 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
TRG 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
UNITY 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.81%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -3.1 (-0.07%)
BR30 15,598 Decreased By -42.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 43,029 Decreased By -49.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,448 Decreased By -5.4 (-0.03%)
Business & Finance

Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record

AFP 01 Jun, 2022

COLOMBO: Cash-strapped Sri Lanka saw its highest inflation on record for the eighth consecutive month in May, official data showed Wednesday, as the island nation grapples with its worst-ever economic crisis.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) rose 39.1 percent year-on-year last month, up from 29.8 percent in April, according to the statistics department.

Food inflation in Colombo came in at 57.4 percent, up from 46.6 percent in April.

The price increases in May were yet to fully capture the sharp increases in fuel, one of the many vital commodities in scarce supply across the country.

Private economists say consumer prices are rising even faster than official records show, with one John Hopkins University analyst tracking March inflation at 133 percent -- more than six times the official figure.

Sri Lanka police tear-gas students in fresh clashes

Sri Lanka's import-dependent economy has been hammered by a critical foreign currency shortage, leading to months of acute shortages of food, medicines and other essentials.

Faced with a huge cash crunch, the government on Tuesday raised taxes across the board by rolling back cuts ordered by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in November 2019.

Weeks of protests outside the president's seafront office have demanded his resignation over government mismanagement of the crisis.

Sri Lanka has defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt and is seeking international aid to revive its bankrupt economy, including from the International Monetary Fund.

inflation Sri Lanka economic crisis food inflation Colombo Consumer Price Index

