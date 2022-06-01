ANL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
ASC 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.42%)
ASL 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
AVN 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
CNERGY 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
GGGL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
GGL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
GTECH 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
MLCF 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
PRL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
PTC 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TELE 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
TRG 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
UNITY 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.81%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,601 Decreased By -38.7 (-0.25%)
KSE100 43,020 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.14%)
KSE30 16,443 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Shanghai eases Covid curbs in step towards ending lockdown

AFP 01 Jun, 2022

SHANGHAI: Shanghai slowly whirred back to life Wednesday as a range of Covid-19 restrictions were eased after a two-month lockdown that confined residents to their homes and battered the Chinese economy.

The commercial hub of 25 million people was closed down in sections from late March, when the Omicron virus variant fuelled China’s worst outbreak in two years.

After some rules were gradually relaxed over the past few weeks, authorities on Wednesday began allowing residents in areas deemed low-risk to move around the city freely.

“This is a moment that we have been looking forward to for a long time,” the Shanghai municipal government said in a statement on social media.

“Because of the impact of the epidemic, Shanghai, a megacity, entered an unprecedented period of silence.”

On Wednesday morning, commuters trickled into subway stations and office buildings, scanning QR codes that certify they are virus-free.

Some gathered in small groups to chat in a park, while staff at shopping centres and markets arranged products and cleaned in apparent preparation for customers.

Shanghai inches towards COVID lockdown exit, Beijing plays defence

A day earlier, bright yellow barriers that had hemmed in buildings and city blocks for weeks were taken down in many areas.

Deputy Mayor Zong Ming told reporters Tuesday that the easing will impact about 22 million people in the city.

Malls, convenience stores, pharmacies and beauty salons will be allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity, while parks and other scenic spots will gradually reopen, she added.

But cinemas and gyms remain closed, and schools – shut since mid-March – will slowly reopen on a voluntary basis.

Buses, subway and ferry services will also resume, transport officials said.

Taxi services and private cars will be allowed in low-risk areas, permitting people to visit friends and family outside their district.

More than half a million remained under restrictions as of Wednesday, according to the authorities.

‘No room for relaxation’

The restrictions in Shanghai – home to the busiest container port in the world – had hammered the economy, starving businesses and snarling supply chains in China and abroad.

Signs of resentment and anger among residents emerged throughout the lockdown.

But the city government warned that the situation was not yet normal.

“At present, there is still no room for relaxation in consolidating the achievements of epidemic prevention and control,” it said.

China has persisted with a zero-Covid strategy, which involves rapid lockdowns, mass testing and long quarantines to try and eliminate infections.

But the economic costs have mounted, and the Shanghai government said “the task of accelerating economic and social recovery is becoming increasingly urgent”.

E-commerce professional Chen Ying said ahead of the easing that she still planned to work from home but might treat her two-year-old son to a long-awaited walk outside.

While the easing will allow many factories and businesses to resume operations, there are concerns that the recovery will not be immediate.

“I definitely have some worries, things are beyond your control… You can’t tell with a pandemic,” said cafe owner Chen Ribin.

Shanghai Covid curbs Covid-19 restrictions

Comments

1000 characters

Shanghai eases Covid curbs in step towards ending lockdown

Import of 0.2MMT granular urea on G2G basis: TCP allowed to sign MoU with Chinese firm

Relief to masses against POL price hike: Govt to utilize allocation for Rashan Riayat subsidy

Development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone discussed

Pakistan, India reiterate commitment to water treaty

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record

PM sets $5bn target for Pak-Turk bilateral trade

FY23: FBR considering SECP’s proposals

Riba-free Islamic banking system: 5-year time frame by FSC ‘too ambitious’: Miftah

ECL rules amendments enforced retrospectively to benefit bigwigs: SC

Read more stories