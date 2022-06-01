ANL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
ASL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
GGGL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.03%)
GGL 17.63 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.26%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.77%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.53%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
MLCF 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PTC 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
SNGP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
TELE 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
TPL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
TPLP 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.93%)
TREET 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TRG 81.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
UNITY 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.29%)
WAVES 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.81%)
BR100 4,304 Increased By 13.5 (0.32%)
BR30 15,766 Increased By 126 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,109 Increased By 30.8 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,472 Increased By 18.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may extend loss into $1,817-$1,826 range

Reuters 01 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may extend its loss into a range of $1,817 to $1,826 per ounce, as it has broken a support at $1,837.

The metal is controlled by a set of retracements on the fall from $1,998.10 and a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $1,807.10.

The break below $1,837 signals a continuation of the downtrend as the falling trendline remains intact.

The trend may extend towards $1,786.60 again.

Spot gold neutral in $1,845-$1,856 range

On the daily chart, the big black candlestick on Tuesday strongly suggests a further fall on Wednesday.

The support at $1,837 looks unable to hold. The metal may seek a support around $1,817 which is near the bottom of a wave b.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may extend loss into $1,817-$1,826 range

Import of 0.2MMT granular urea on G2G basis: TCP allowed to sign MoU with Chinese firm

Relief to masses against POL price hike: Govt to utilize allocation for Rashan Riayat subsidy

Development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone discussed

Pakistan, India reiterate commitment to water treaty

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

PM sets $5bn target for Pak-Turk bilateral trade

FY23: FBR considering SECP’s proposals

Riba-free Islamic banking system: 5-year time frame by FSC ‘too ambitious’: Miftah

ECL rules amendments enforced retrospectively to benefit bigwigs: SC

Body to examine IK’s ‘threatening’ statements

Read more stories