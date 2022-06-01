Spot gold may extend loss into $1,817-$1,826 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may extend its loss into a range of $1,817 to $1,826 per ounce, as it has broken a support at $1,837.

The metal is controlled by a set of retracements on the fall from $1,998.10 and a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $1,807.10.

The break below $1,837 signals a continuation of the downtrend as the falling trendline remains intact.

The trend may extend towards $1,786.60 again.

Spot gold neutral in $1,845-$1,856 range

On the daily chart, the big black candlestick on Tuesday strongly suggests a further fall on Wednesday.

The support at $1,837 looks unable to hold. The metal may seek a support around $1,817 which is near the bottom of a wave b.