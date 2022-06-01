ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.99%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (18.75%)
SNGP 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.48%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 15,640 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,078 Increased By 38 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 70.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC to take Omar Cheema’s plea today

Recorder Report 01 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s petition against his removal as the Punjab governor today (Wednesday).

A larger bench of the IHC, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, and comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will hear the matter.

Advocate Babar Awan, the petitioner’s counsel, would appear before the court to present his arguments.

Cheema has stated in his petition that he was appointed as the Governor of Punjab by President DrArifAlvi and the appointment was made in terms of Article 101 of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973.

It is his stance that he was appointed vide notification/bearing number No 3-1/2022-Min-Il dated 5th April 2022 duly issued by the Cabinet Division. He added that the notification clearly refers to article 101 of the constitution.

The former governor stated that once a governor of a province is appointed his continuation in the office or removal from the office is solely on the pleasure of the president. He further contended that it is also noteworthy that according to this express provision of the constitution the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President of Republic and none else including the chief executive or a court.

“This constitutional domain is to maintain the balance between different offices having the constitutional mandate,” maintained the petitioner.

The petitioner stated that there is neither allegation of misconduct against him nor he is convicted by any court of law or any act committed contrary to the Constitution. He requested the court to declare the notification of his removal illegal and unconstitutional.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IHC Babar Awan Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

Comments

1000 characters

IHC to take Omar Cheema’s plea today

Import of 0.2MMT granular urea on G2G basis: TCP allowed to sign MoU with Chinese firm

Relief to masses against POL price hike: Govt to utilize allocation for Rashan Riayat subsidy

Development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone discussed

Pakistan, India reiterate commitment to water treaty

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

PM sets $5bn target for Pak-Turk bilateral trade

FY23: FBR considering SECP’s proposals

ECL rules amendments enforced retrospectively to benefit bigwigs: SC

Body to examine IK’s ‘threatening’ statements

Riba-free Islamic banking system: 5-year time frame by FSC ‘too ambitious’: Miftah

Read more stories