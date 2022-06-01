PIA to commence Hajj flight from 6th

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has finalized its Hajj flight schedule to be commenced on June 6, 2022.

According to the details, the first pre-Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad with 329 intending pilgrims for Madinah on June 6, 2022. The national flag carrier will transport nearly 33,000 intending pilgrims of them 15,000 will be going under the government Hajj Scheme while 18,000 will be travelling under the private Hajj scheme. The Pre-Hajj flights will conclude on July 03, 2022.

PIA spokesman said the airline would operate nearly 331 Hajj flights from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, and Multan.

Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique has instructed PIA officials to provide the best services to the pilgrims. CEO PIA, Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat will supervise the entire Hajj operations, he said, added that PIA’s Post Hajj operation of bringing back Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan would commence on July 14 and will conclude on August 13, 2022.

