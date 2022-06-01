ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.99%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (18.75%)
SNGP 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.48%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 15,640 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,078 Increased By 38 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 70.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Polyester filament yarn: PYMA rejects valuation ruling

Recorder Report 01 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Saqib Naseem, Chairman Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA), Muhammad Junaid Teli, Vice Chairman, Sindh & Balochistan region, have strongly rejected Valuation Ruling No 1655 / 2022 for polyester filament yarn.

They said that Director Valuation, Syed Fawad Ali Shah, did not consult stakeholders, denied the PYMA actual Raw Material price determination which was submitted earlier and issued the subject Valuation Ruling which is totally against normal practice.

“Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association is a major stakeholder of Polyester Filament Yarn and demands immediate withdrawal of VR 1655/ 2022 and Director Valuation should call a meeting of all stakeholders and issue New/ Revised Valuation Ruling of PFY as per past practice of Valuation Department.” the PYMA office-bearers demanded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PYMA raw material prices Polyester filament yarn

Comments

1000 characters

Polyester filament yarn: PYMA rejects valuation ruling

Import of 0.2MMT granular urea on G2G basis: TCP allowed to sign MoU with Chinese firm

Relief to masses against POL price hike: Govt to utilize allocation for Rashan Riayat subsidy

Development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone discussed

Pakistan, India reiterate commitment to water treaty

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

PM sets $5bn target for Pak-Turk bilateral trade

FY23: FBR considering SECP’s proposals

ECL rules amendments enforced retrospectively to benefit bigwigs: SC

Body to examine IK’s ‘threatening’ statements

Riba-free Islamic banking system: 5-year time frame by FSC ‘too ambitious’: Miftah

Read more stories