ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.99%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (18.75%)
SNGP 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.48%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 15,640 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,078 Increased By 38 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 70.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

All 22 bodies retrieved from Nepal plane crash

AFP 01 Jun, 2022

POKHARA: Nepali rescuers have retrieved all 22 bodies from a plane that crashed in the Himalayas, authorities said Tuesday. Air traffic control lost contact with the Twin Otter shortly after it took off from Pokhara in western Nepal on Sunday morning and headed for Jomsom, a popular trekking destination.

Its wreckage was found a day later, strewn across a mountainside at an altitude of around 14,500 feet (4,400 metres).

“All 22 bodies have been carried to Kathmandu by Nepal Army’s (Mi-17) helicopter,” Tribhuvan International Airport spokesman Teknath Sitoula told AFP.

“After postmortem, they will hand over the dead bodies to their family members.”

About 60 people were involved in the search mission, including the army, police, mountain guides and locals, most of whom trekked uphill for miles to get there.

Many spent the night camped at the high-altitude site.

The chief of Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority, Pradeep Adhikari, said the government had formed a committee to investigate the accident.

“Our pilots fly in very challenging terrains and in unpredictable weather. We are looking into what can be done to minimise such accidents, especially in monsoon and pre-monsoon periods,” Adhikari said.

Nepal plane crash Teknath Sitoula Pradeep Adhikari Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority

Comments

1000 characters

All 22 bodies retrieved from Nepal plane crash

Import of 0.2MMT granular urea on G2G basis: TCP allowed to sign MoU with Chinese firm

Relief to masses against POL price hike: Govt to utilize allocation for Rashan Riayat subsidy

Development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone discussed

Pakistan, India reiterate commitment to water treaty

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

PM sets $5bn target for Pak-Turk bilateral trade

FY23: FBR considering SECP’s proposals

ECL rules amendments enforced retrospectively to benefit bigwigs: SC

Body to examine IK’s ‘threatening’ statements

Riba-free Islamic banking system: 5-year time frame by FSC ‘too ambitious’: Miftah

Read more stories