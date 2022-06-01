SAU included in USAID project

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University included in Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) a USAID project for 15 selected universities of Pakistan.

In this regard a memorandum of understanding (MoU) also signed between Sindh Agriculture University and the University of Utah, USA, while through the project, the faculty and heads of academic departments will be trained.

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) will be a partner of USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) to make 15 Pakistani universities along with SAU, more stable and modern in academic and research activities, to develop a market-oriented curriculum, and to improve the teaching system. These universities have been selected for the project, with a focus on grading and the development of modern academic skills.

In this regard, an agreement was signed in the Senate Hall of University between Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor SAU and Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry, Chief of Party of the University of Utah, USA,

On the occasion Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that under this project there would be an exchange of educational activities between Sindh Agriculture University and the University of Utah USA, The efficiency of staff and students will improve and the faculty and its curriculum will be brought in line with international standards. He said that the quality of teaching staff of all the partner universities of this project would be further improved through training.

During the ceremony, Dr. Muhammad Aslam, Chief of Party, University of Utah gave a briefing regarding the project and said that the quality of Pakistani universities including Sindh Agriculture University would be improved through joint programs of faculty of Pakistani and American universities. He said that international study tours, training programs, discussions, workshops, capacity building programs, modern teaching and research activities and the universities will be included in the world-class ranking competition.

