KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 168,973 tonnes of cargo comprising 132,227 tonnes of import cargo and 36,746 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 132,227 comprised of 51,090 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,892 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 74,245 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 36,746 tonnes comprised of 34,734 tonnes of containerized cargo, 160 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,552 tonnes of Rice and 300 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 6587 containers comprising of 3399 containers import and 3188 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1065 of 20’s and 1167 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 641 of 20’s and 799 of 40’s loaded containers while 299 of 20’s and 325 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Tuesday.

Nearly, 04 sips namely, Mol Genesis, Baltic Bridge, Meltemi and OOCL Charleston have berthed at Karachi Port.

About 04 ships, namely MT Karachi, Ts Dubai, Noel and Al Shaffiah have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around, 08 cargoes namely Xin Hong Kong, Oel Kedarnath, Northern Dedication, Serena, Ital Usidimare, California Trader, Uranus and Paniz were expected to reach at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier ‘Milaha Qatar’ left the Port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, Lana, MSC Athos and Bowfin are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 189,004 tonnes, comprising 152,115 tonnes imports cargo and 36,889 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,820` Containers (1,850 TEUs Imports and 1,970 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Ocean Venus and Jag Pavitra & three more ships, Silver Carolyn, Sealand Washington and MSC Eugenia carrying, Coal, Gas oil, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-4, FOTCO, LCT and QICT on Tuesday, 31th May-2022.

