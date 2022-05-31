US oil output rises 3% in March to highest since November: EIA

NEW YORK: US crude oil production rose in March by more than 3% to the highest since November, according to a monthly report from the US Energy Information Administration on Tuesday.

Oil production rose to nearly 11.7 million barrels per day in March from 11.3 million bpd the month prior, the report showed.

Production in New Mexico rose to almost 1.5 million bpd, the highest on record. Output in Texas gained to nearly 5 million bpd, the highest since December.

Demand for US crude and petroleum products rose in March to 20.5 million bpd, its highest since December, the EIA said.

Demand for motor gasoline rose to 8.9 million bpd, the highest since December, the EIA said.