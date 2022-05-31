Germany’s Merck to open semiconductor base in China

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI: German supplier of chemicals and materials used in making semiconductors, KGaA , said on Tuesday it had signed a contract to open a semiconductor base in the Chinese city of Zhangjiagang, describing it as its largest single electronics business investment in the country.

The company, in a statement published to its official WeChat account, said the deal was signed with local authorities.

The new 69-acre base will house mass production plants for semiconductor materials, including thin films and specialty gasses, warehouses, and operations centers.

“We firmly believe that China’s semiconductor industry and the entire electronic information industry are in a period of golden development opportunities,” said President of Merck China Allan Gabor, according to the statement.

Merck said earlier this year it will invest at least another one billion yuan ($150.18 million) in China by 2025 to support the chip industry. Of that mount, 550 million yuan ($82.60 million) will go towards the new Zhangjiagang base, Merck told Reuters.

Zhangjiagang is a county-level city under the administration of Suzhou city, which is about 100 kilometres east of Shanghai.