ANL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.31%)
AVN 79.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FNEL 6.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.75%)
KOSM 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.07%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
PTC 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (26.56%)
SNGP 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.48%)
TELE 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TPL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 30.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.75%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BR100 4,298 Increased By 8.8 (0.2%)
BR30 15,742 Increased By 129.5 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,076 Increased By 35.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,445 Increased By 62.1 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool chairman demands apology for French minister's comments

Reuters 31 May, 2022

Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner has demanded an apology from the French sports minister after she said fans with fake tickets and the club's handling of their supporters were responsible for the trouble that marred Saturday's Champions League final.

The match at the Stade de France, which Real Madrid won 1-0, was delayed by more than half an hour after police tried to hold off people trying to force their way into the ground.

Some fans, including children, were tear-gassed by French riot police.

On Monday, sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said that the initial problems were caused by Liverpool fans without valid tickets and accused the club of letting their supporters "out in the wild".

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin added that there had been a "massive (ticket) fraud on an industrial scale".

Werner hit back late on Monday in a letter to Oudea-Castera, describing her comments as "irresponsible, unprofessional, and wholly disrespectful" to the fans affected.

France holds meeting to prevent repeat of Champions League chaos

"The UEFA Champions League final should be one of the finest spectacles in world sport, and instead it devolved into one of the worst security collapses in recent memory," Werner was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo newspaper.

"On behalf of all the fans who experienced this nightmare I demand an apology from you, and assurance that the French authorities and UEFA allow an independent and transparent investigation to proceed."

UEFA has commissioned an independent inquiry into the incident while Oudea-Castera said they would produce a report within 10 days.

In an interview to the Liverpool website, CEO Billy Hogan said they were also reviewing legal options available to them on behalf of their supporters.

Real Madrid UEFA Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner French sports minister Amelie Oudea Castera

Comments

1000 characters

Liverpool chairman demands apology for French minister's comments

April FCA: NEPRA approves Rs3.99 per unit hike in electricity tariff

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Pakistan sends more humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Oil prices extend gains, hit $122.80 after EU bans most Russia oil imports

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Read more stories