ANL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.31%)
AVN 79.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FNEL 6.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.75%)
KOSM 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.07%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
PTC 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (26.56%)
SNGP 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.48%)
TELE 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TPL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 30.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.75%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BR100 4,298 Increased By 8.8 (0.2%)
BR30 15,742 Increased By 129.5 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,076 Increased By 35.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,445 Increased By 62.1 (0.38%)
CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $17.53-1/4

Reuters 31 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may test a resistance at $17.53-1/4 per bushel, a break above could lead to a gain to $17.73-1/4.

The contract is riding on a wave (3), which may travel to $18.07-1/2.

A strong resistance at $17.53-1/4 has been identified, which may stop this wave.

It is not very clear how market is going to react to this resistance.

The reaction could be a sideways move around this barrier or a correction.

Support is at $17.36-1/2, a break below may cause a fall to $17.19-1/2.

China April soybean imports rise after delayed cargo arrivals

On the daily chart, the contract has climbed above a wedge, which has been more or less confirmed as a bullish continuation pattern, suggesting a target of $18.17.

A projection analysis reveals a resistance at $17.51-1/2, which is expected to work together the one at $17.53-1/4 on the hourly chart to temporarily stop the rise.

