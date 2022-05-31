CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $17.53-1/4

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may test a resistance at $17.53-1/4 per bushel, a break above could lead to a gain to $17.73-1/4.

The contract is riding on a wave (3), which may travel to $18.07-1/2.

A strong resistance at $17.53-1/4 has been identified, which may stop this wave.

It is not very clear how market is going to react to this resistance.

The reaction could be a sideways move around this barrier or a correction.

Support is at $17.36-1/2, a break below may cause a fall to $17.19-1/2.

China April soybean imports rise after delayed cargo arrivals

On the daily chart, the contract has climbed above a wedge, which has been more or less confirmed as a bullish continuation pattern, suggesting a target of $18.17.

A projection analysis reveals a resistance at $17.51-1/2, which is expected to work together the one at $17.53-1/4 on the hourly chart to temporarily stop the rise.