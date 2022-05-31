ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.99%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (18.75%)
SNGP 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.48%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 15,640 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,078 Increased By 38 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 70.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices extend gains after EU bans most Russia oil imports

Reuters Updated 31 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday after the EU agreed to slash oil imports from Russia, fuelling worries of a tighter market already strained for supply amid rising demand ahead of peak US and European summer driving season.

Brent crude for July, which expires on Tuesday, rose $2.19, or 1.8%, to $123.86 a barrel at 0650 GMT, after earlier rising to $124.10 - its highest since March 9.

The more active August contract rose $2.25 to $119.85. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading at $119.12 a barrel, up $4.05, or 3.5%, from Friday’s close.

There was no settlement on Monday due to a US public holiday. Both benchmarks have posted daily gains since Wednesday.

European Union leaders agreed in principle to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022, resolving a deadlock with Hungary over the bloc’s toughest sanction yet on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago. “It is definitely very bullish for the oil price, building on supply tensions.

The oil price is now heading to the highs in March,“ said Tina Teng, market analyst at CMC Markets.

The reopening of China is also underpinning prices, Teng added.

Oil prices soared in March to their highest since 2008 and have risen more than 55% so far this year.

US oil targets $118.14

They should draw further support as demand from China is expected to pick up after the easing of COVID-19 curbs.

Shanghai has announced an end to its two-month-long lockdown, and will allow the vast majority of people in China’s largest city to leave their homes and drive their cars from Wednesday.

On the production side, OPEC+ is set to stick to last year’s deal at its meeting on Thursday, with a modest July output hike by 432,000 barrels per day, six OPEC+ sources said, rebuffing Western calls for a faster increase to lower surging prices.

Members from the group - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia - maintain that the oil market is balanced and that the recent price hikes are not related to fundamentals.

Crude Oil Brent oil Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices extend gains after EU bans most Russia oil imports

Rupee records third successive gain to close at 198.46 against dollar

Government fixes fertiliser price at Rs1,850 per bag

April FCA: NEPRA approves Rs3.99 per unit hike in electricity tariff

Pakistan sends more humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Park View Enclave intends to acquire majority shares of Silkbank

Conference on Islamic financing: Call for replacing interest-based banking with Shariah-compliant system

Fate of 7th IMF EFF review dependent on FY23 budget composition

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Read more stories