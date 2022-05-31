ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
World

Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile 18 times over 2015 deal limit: IAEA

AFP 31 May, 2022

VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog said Monday that it estimated Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium had grown to more than 18 times the limit laid down in Tehran’s 2015 deal with world powers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in its latest report on Iran’s nuclear programme that it “estimated that, as of May 15, 2022, Iran’s total enriched stockpile was 3,809.3 kilograms.”

The limit in the 2015 deal was set at 300 kg (660 pounds) of a specific compound, the equivalent of 202.8 kg of uranium.

The report also says that Iran is continuing its enrichment of uranium to levels higher than the 3.67 percent limit in the deal.

IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency UN nuclear Iran’s nuclear programme

