ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Enforced disappearances’ Body for deliberation and policy design formed

Fazal Sher 31 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday formed a seven-member committee for the deliberation of a policy regarding enforced disappearances in the country.

The development comes after Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, in a 15-page order on May 28, directed the federal government to serve notices on former president General Pervez Musharraf (retired) and all successive chief executives, including Imran Khan, and the incumbent premier, Shehbaz Sharif, for following an “undeclared tacit approval of the policy regarding enforced disappearances”.

According to a notification issued by Ministry of Interior, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar will head the committee and comprise Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Power Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri, Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood, Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen, Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Ali Subzwari, and Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch.

It says that the committee will also be allowed to co-opt eminent jurists, representatives of human rights organisations and other members, “it deems appropriate. Recommendations or report of the committee will be presented in the federal cabinet for further deliberations.”

“The Interior Ministry shall provide secretarial support to the committee,” the notification says.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif IHC Pervez Musharraf Athar Minallah Faisal Ali Subzwari

Comments

1000 characters

‘Enforced disappearances’ Body for deliberation and policy design formed

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Acting on PM’s advice President appoints governor

PM to leave for Turkey today

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Sales tax on specified goods: FTO directs FBR to recover the amount evaded in last three years

Read more stories