‘Enforced disappearances’ Body for deliberation and policy design formed

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday formed a seven-member committee for the deliberation of a policy regarding enforced disappearances in the country.

The development comes after Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, in a 15-page order on May 28, directed the federal government to serve notices on former president General Pervez Musharraf (retired) and all successive chief executives, including Imran Khan, and the incumbent premier, Shehbaz Sharif, for following an “undeclared tacit approval of the policy regarding enforced disappearances”.

According to a notification issued by Ministry of Interior, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar will head the committee and comprise Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Power Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri, Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood, Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen, Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Ali Subzwari, and Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch.

It says that the committee will also be allowed to co-opt eminent jurists, representatives of human rights organisations and other members, “it deems appropriate. Recommendations or report of the committee will be presented in the federal cabinet for further deliberations.”

“The Interior Ministry shall provide secretarial support to the committee,” the notification says.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022