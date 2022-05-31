ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Railway police arrest accused in girl rape incident

Press Release 31 May, 2022

LAHORE: Spokesman for the Pakistan Railways said that the Zakaria Express girl rape incident was reported by the victim at the request of the railway administration.

Spokesman said even after landing at Karachi station, the aggrieved did not seek help from the police desk. A day later, when the incident was reported in a local newspaper, the Karachi Divisional Superintendent sent the DCO along with the Ladies Police to the victim’s house where the railway administration persuaded the woman to register an FIR.

Meanwhile the railway police kept conducting raids at various places to search for the named accused. Railway Police finally arrested all allegedly involved.

The arrests were made from Samundari, Jahanian and Shorkot.

The railway administration has sent a show cause notice to the private sector contractor operating Zakaria Express. In addition, all private sector employees on the trains will be re-checked by the security agencies.

Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai has said that no compromise will be made regarding the safety of passengers.

A railway is the safest means of travel in Pakistan and we will not allow its reputation to be tarnished, he added. Ghilzai said that instructions have been issued to the contractors to prevent such incidents in future.

According to the Spokesperson of Railways, Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique kept taking a moment-to-moment report from the CEO on the progress of the incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Railways rape incident Railway police Khawaja Saad Rafique Zakaria Express Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai

Comments

1000 characters

Railway police arrest accused in girl rape incident

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Acting on PM’s advice President appoints governor

PM to leave for Turkey today

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Sales tax on specified goods: FTO directs FBR to recover the amount evaded in last three years

Read more stories