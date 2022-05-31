ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
May 31, 2022
Pakistan

14 districts of Sindh: Electoral symbols being given to candidates

Recorder Report 31 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Electoral symbols are being allotted Monday and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday) to the candidates contesting first phase of local government elections in the 14 districts of Sindh scheduled on June 26.

The decision to allocate two days for the allotment of electoral symbols has been taken to facilitate the LG polls contestants, according to electoral body.

The LG elections would be held in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar and Umerkot.

The polls in the remaining 16 districts would be held under second phase on July 24.

LG elections in 32 districts of Balochistan were held on Sunday.

These polls in 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at village/neighbourhood and tehsil/city council levels were held in two phases in December last year and March this year.

The LG polls in 17 out of 36 districts Punjab under first phase are scheduled on June 9 and those of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on July 17.

