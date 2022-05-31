ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Pakistan

Collective efforts needed to overcome economic challenges: CM

Muhammad Saleem 31 May, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz said on Monday that Pakistan is facing myriad challenges and we have to get rid of economic difficulties with collective efforts.

“We have to think about Pakistan as usual politics would continue, for the sake of Pakistan, we have to listen to each other, patiently, and collective decisions must strengthen the economy while turning challenges into opportunities,” the CM said while talking to a delegation led by President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, here today.

The CM said, “In 2018, when the PML-N relinquished the reins of the government, the growth rate was 6% and CPEC and other projects were moving fast. There was zero load-shedding in the country; but the past government made wrong economic decisions from the beginning, for 6 months, it was not decided whether to go to the IMF or not.

Due to delays in decisions, the rupee devalued by 40% while the former government borrowed that much amount of loan that was not taken in the 74 years of history of the country as it borrowed 80% of the country’s total loans.”

Hamza said the incumbent government is with the business community and problems would be resolved, he assured.

Moreover, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Julian Harneis called on Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz and appreciated the steps being taken for social sector development.

Talking on this occasion, Julian Harneis appreciated the Punjab government’s vision of providing social services as durable steps that would empower women while ensuring gender equality in society. Both will jointly counter climate changes which are a collective challenge for the whole world, he added.

Hamza Shahbaz appreciated UN partnership for human resource development and welcomed UN bodies’ cooperation for social development in the country. However, he maintained that a balanced plan of action would have to be formulated to ensure durable human development which is the need of the hour.

Similarly, out of box solutions would have to be adapted to deal with water shortage and other issues; he stated and pointed out that the drought like situation in Cholistan and other areas could endanger humans and wildlife. Further the CM has ordered to further improve the supply of subsidized flour across Punjab.

While presiding over a meeting at his office today, the CM directed strict monitoring of wheat grinding and flour supply in the market should be closely monitored. Every penny of 200 billion worth of subsidy should reach the common man, he stressed. Exit routes of Punjab should be closely monitored to curb the smuggling of wheat and flour and police and line departments should take effective measures to curb smuggling, he stressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

UN IMF CPEC Hamza Shahbaz smuggling of wheat Julian Harneis

