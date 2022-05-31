ICAP presents Certificate of Induction to SSGC

KARACHI: Representatives from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), Farrukh Rehman, Senior Council Member and Sarmad Ali Shah, Deputy Manager Education and Training visited SSGC to present Certificate of approved ‘Training Organisation Outside Practice’ to Imran Maniar, MD, SSGC.

Having been awarded this status, SSGC is now amongst the few organisations in the country that can provide training to ICAP students who have completed Certificate of Accounting and Finance (CAF) level and are now eligible for 3.5 years of articleship.

Through this combined initiative, the two organisations will contribute to the industry’s growth by training the next cadre of leaders and produce professionals with high competency standards.

Amin Rajput, DMD (Finance & Accounts)/CFO, Asad Saeed Khan, SGM (HR), Muhammad Saleem, Chief Internal Auditor, Wajeehuddin Shaikh, AGM (Finance), Sheikh Muhammad Tahir ADGM-Finance, Mateen Sadiq, Company Secretary, Baber Ali Shah, Manager (Internal Audit) / Member responsible for student affairs and Ali Imran, Manager HR-OD were also present on the occasion.

MD, SSGC expressed SSGC’s commitment to this initiative and emphasised on building a strong relationship between the Company and ICAP with ongoing mutual collaboration in order to provide a good learning environment that would be beneficial to both gas utility and CA trainees.

