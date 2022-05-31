ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ICAP presents Certificate of Induction to SSGC

Press Release 31 May, 2022

KARACHI: Representatives from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), Farrukh Rehman, Senior Council Member and Sarmad Ali Shah, Deputy Manager Education and Training visited SSGC to present Certificate of approved ‘Training Organisation Outside Practice’ to Imran Maniar, MD, SSGC.

Having been awarded this status, SSGC is now amongst the few organisations in the country that can provide training to ICAP students who have completed Certificate of Accounting and Finance (CAF) level and are now eligible for 3.5 years of articleship.

Through this combined initiative, the two organisations will contribute to the industry’s growth by training the next cadre of leaders and produce professionals with high competency standards.

Amin Rajput, DMD (Finance & Accounts)/CFO, Asad Saeed Khan, SGM (HR), Muhammad Saleem, Chief Internal Auditor, Wajeehuddin Shaikh, AGM (Finance), Sheikh Muhammad Tahir ADGM-Finance, Mateen Sadiq, Company Secretary, Baber Ali Shah, Manager (Internal Audit) / Member responsible for student affairs and Ali Imran, Manager HR-OD were also present on the occasion.

MD, SSGC expressed SSGC’s commitment to this initiative and emphasised on building a strong relationship between the Company and ICAP with ongoing mutual collaboration in order to provide a good learning environment that would be beneficial to both gas utility and CA trainees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SSGC ICAP Sarmad Ali Shah Farrukh Rehman Asad Saeed Khan

Comments

1000 characters

ICAP presents Certificate of Induction to SSGC

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Acting on PM’s advice President appoints governor

PM to leave for Turkey today

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Sales tax on specified goods: FTO directs FBR to recover the amount evaded in last three years

Read more stories