Speakers urge universities to strengthen academia-industry linkages

KARACHI: The opening ceremony of the HEC-funded Sindh consortium of universities, for the establishment of Business Incubation Centres (BICs) with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, was held on May 28 at IoBM, Karachi.

The chief guest was Prof Dr Tariq Rafi, Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC). Invited to this event were the vice chancellors of various universities, heads of incubation centres of business schools, corporate leaders, and IoBM’s alumni.

The consortium was formed in April this year by IoBM and is led by Mehran University of Engineering & Technology (MUET). Other member universities are Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) and Dawood University of Engineering & Technology (DUET).

Present on the occasion were Talib Karim, President IoBM, Sabina Mohsin, Executive Director IoBM, Bashir Janmohammad IoBM Chancellor, Prof Dr Faizullah Abbasi VC, DUET, Dr Inamullah Bhatti, Director ORIC, MUET, among corporate leaders, and IoBM’s alumni.

Prof Dr Rafi emphasised the importance of research conducted in universities. He mentioned that the graduates should remain relevant to the industry to become successful professionals or entrepreneurs. The education system must inspire the students to become critical thinkers, he added.

The speakers called for the universities to take such steps that strengthen the academia-industry linkages. Mehboob Karim, Advisor to SSKIC, IoBM presented the roadmap of the consortium.

