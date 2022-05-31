Johnson felicitates Shehbaz on his election

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had a telephone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Monday. Prime Minister Johnson reiterated his felicitations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election and assumption of office and underlined UK’s desire to further enhance its bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended felicitations to UK on platinum jubilee celebrations of Her Majesty The Queen’s coronation. Both leaders emphasized the importance of celebrating the 75th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-UK diplomatic relations in a befitting manner.

The Prime Minister stated that Pakistan highly valued its relations with the UK, which were based on historical linkages and convergent interests on a broad range of issues.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s desire to bolster its ties with the UK across diverse fields, with a special emphasis on an enhanced trade and investment partnership.

Highlighting the long-standing Pakistan-UK ties, the Prime Minister appreciated the positive role played by 1.6 million Pakistani diaspora in forging closer links and building bridges between the two countries.

He further emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation in the field of legal migration to fully realize the potential.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the importance of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD) and suggested to develop 10-years roadmap for taking relations forward in diverse fields.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022