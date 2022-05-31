KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.365 billion and the number of lots traded at 10,674. Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 3.026 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 2.786 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.434 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.632 billion), Silver (PKR 908.694 million), DJ (PKR 644.165 million), Natural Gas (PKR 381.357 million), SP 500 (PKR 211.207 million), Platinum (PKR 139.059 million), Copper (PKR 89.981 million), Palladium (PKR 81.641 million), Brent (PKR 19.652 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 10.838 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 8.404 were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022