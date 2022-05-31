ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 tracks upbeat global mood

Reuters 31 May, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday, as an easing of China’s COVID-19 curbs lifted spirits across global markets, while Countryside soared after its shareholder made a second approach to buy the homebuilder.

After rising to its highest level since April 22, the blue-chip FTSE 100 gave away some gains to end 0.2% higher, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 rose 0.8%.

Asian and European stocks gained on news that Shanghai authorities will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began two months ago.

“It has been mostly a subdued day of trade for the UK markets; while the start was good, the benchmark index could not manage to keep the momentum going,” said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive at research firm Kalkine.

“There has been a concern across the global markets about the economic growth that weighs down the investors’ sentiments.” Wall Street closed sharply higher on Friday ahead of Monday’s Memorial Day holiday as signs of peaking inflation and consumer resiliency led to optimism that the Fed will be able to tighten monetary policy without tipping the economy into recession.

Gains were broad-based in UK stocks, with spirits maker Diageo, consumer giant Unilever, and miner Anglo American providing the biggest boost to the FTSE 100.

Countryside Partnerships surged 18.6% after Inclusive Capital, which owns about 9.2% of Countryside, said was looking to engage with the homebuilder for a possible takeover offer valuing it at about 1.47 billion pounds ($1.86 billion).

The wider housing index climbed 2.1%.

“The bid is testament to the appeal of the UK housebuilding sector which, regardless of the economic backdrop, should benefit in the long term from supportive supply and demand dynamics,” added Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Ted Baker rose 4.6% after a report said that Juicy Couture owner Authentic Brands is the British fashion chain’s preferred bidder and that the two firms could agree on a 300 million pound ($379.35 million) deal.

Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising group S4 Capital gained 4.3% as it reiterated its full-year outlook, saying it expected robust demand despite forecasts of slowing global economic growth.

European stocks FTSE 100 FTSE 250 FTSE index

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 tracks upbeat global mood

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Acting on PM’s advice President appoints governor

PM to leave for Turkey today

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Sales tax on specified goods: FTO directs FBR to recover the amount evaded in last three years

Read more stories