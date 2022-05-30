ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
Pak-WI ODI series shifted from Rawalpindi to Multan

  • All matches to start at 4 pm local time
BR Web Desk 30 May, 2022

The three-match One-Day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and the West Indies has been shifted from Rawalpindi to Multan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

The games, part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium on June 8, 10, and 12, with the matches starting at 4 pm local time.

The training camp of the Pakistan cricket team will be held in Lahore from June 1 to 4 before the squad moves to Multan on June 5. Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan, who are presently playing county cricket in the United Kingdom, will arrive on June 1 and will join the camp from the next day.

The West Indies squad will arrive in Islamabad on June 6 and will travel to Multan on a charter flight.

16-player squad for ODIs series with West Indies announced

Series schedule with umpire and match referee appointments:

June 8 – 1st ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire) and Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee)

June 10 – 2nd ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee)

June 12– 3rd ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee)

Pakistan squad for West Indies ODIs:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

Player Support Personnel:

Mansoor Rana (manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Shaun Tait (bowling coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaiman (trainer/strength and conditioning coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital manager), Col (retd) Muhammad Imran (security manager), Dr Najeeb Soomro (team doctor), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Muhammad Imran (masseur).

