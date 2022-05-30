ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
ASC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
ASL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
AVN 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGGL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.95%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 2.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.51%)
PRL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TPL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.53%)
TPLP 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.03%)
TREET 29.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.85%)
UNITY 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WAVES 13.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,300 Increased By 37.9 (0.89%)
BR30 15,654 Increased By 154.6 (1%)
KSE100 43,096 Increased By 234.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 16,409 Increased By 132.8 (0.82%)
French foreign minister to visit Kyiv Monday: statement

AFP 30 May, 2022

PARIS: French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will visit Kyiv on Monday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The minister wants to show France’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people and its full determination to reinforce its support… from a humanitarian and financial point of view, as well as in terms of supplying defence equipment,” it said.

Colonna will be the highest-ranking French official to visit Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

West lacking ‘unity’ over Ukraine war, Zelensky says at Davos

In addition to the capital, Colonna will also visit the town of Bucha, where Russian troops have been accused of committing war crimes against the civilian population.

