May 30, 2022
Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday

Reuters Updated 30 May, 2022

JERUSALEM: Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will sign a free trade agreement in Dubai on Tuesday in a move aimed at boosting trade between the two countries, Israel's Economy Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said customs duties will be eliminated on 96% of products, including food, agriculture, cosmetics, medical equipment and medicine, and includes regulation, customs, services and government procurement.

Iran hopes for expansion of ties with new UAE president

The UAE and Israel formally established relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords that also included Bahrain and Morocco.

The trade deal is Israel's first with an Arab country.

