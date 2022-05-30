ANL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
ASC 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 81.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.25%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
FNEL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
GGGL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.07%)
GTECH 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KEL 2.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.34%)
PRL 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.88%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.45%)
TELE 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
TPL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
TPLP 19.61 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.32%)
TREET 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.98%)
TRG 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.84%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,298 Increased By 35.3 (0.83%)
BR30 15,740 Increased By 240.5 (1.55%)
KSE100 43,058 Increased By 197 (0.46%)
KSE30 16,393 Increased By 116.6 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia unveils bumper summer schedule as COVID recovery continues

Reuters 30 May, 2022

Teams from six nations will tour Australia during the country’s busiest ever summer after Cricket Australia announced a packed calendar as the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The schedule, which includes Australia’s hosting of the Twenty20 World Cup, contains more days of international cricket than ever before but has raised concerns in South Africa over clashes with the country’s new national T20 league.

Cricket South Africa have asked the Australians to reschedule a three-match One-Day International series slated to be held from Jan. 12 to 17 next year.

Angry Langer blames ‘politics’ for quitting as Australia coach

“We have had a recent request from Cricket South Africa to reconsider the dates of the three games, but have been unable to find alternative dates as yet,” Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick Hockley said.

“After two years of being impacted by the pandemic, the 2022-23 home summer will be an especially busy one for the Australian men’s team as we honour our commitments.”

The South Africans are also due to face Pat Cummins’ test team in a three-match series in December and January, the first time since 2008 the Proteas have played in the Boxing Day and New Year tests.

The schedule also includes Australia’s hosting of the T20 World Cup in October and November, when Aaron Finch’s team will look to defend the title won last year in the United Arab Emirates.

Finch’s side will face Zimbabwe, New Zealand, the West Indies and England in preparation for the T20 World Cup, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series against England.

Perth, where test cricket has not been played since 2019, will host the opening test of the summer from Nov. 30 when the West Indies visit for a two-test series.

Pakistan are also due to visit Australia for a limited overs series which sees the nations face off three times in ODIs from Jan. 16 to 21 before three T20 clashes between Jan. 24 and 29.

australia Pat Cummins Cricket Australia Nick Hockley Twenty20 World Cup Cricket South Africa Aaron Finch's

Comments

1000 characters

Australia unveils bumper summer schedule as COVID recovery continues

Payment commitment to CPEC projects: PPIB MD facing the ire of PM

Import ban: Miftah issues clarification

Russian oil embargo: EU mulls compromise to break deadlock

Water talks: Pak team leaves for India

Grievances of Turkish firms: PM orders urgent redressal

Increase in POL products’ prices: Pasha says: ‘Well, better late than never’

Discontinuation of special power tariff: Apparel textile sector warns govt of grave implications

PM reaches out to people in Hazara, a former PML-N stronghold

Qureshi terms leaked audio tape ‘fake’

Nepal plane goes missing with 22 on board

Read more stories