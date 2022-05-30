ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
May 30, 2022
Pakistan

Pakistan will not recognise Israel: Ahsan

INP 30 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that the policy of the government of Pakistan is clear and it does not recognize the state of Israel. In a statement on the social networking site Twitter, Ahsan Iqbal made it clear that no government or semi-government delegation of Pakistan met the Israeli president.

The participants in the delegation mentioned by the president of Israel were Pakistani-Americans who have already explained their position.

Israel Ahsan iqbal Federal Minister for Planning

