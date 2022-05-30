Balochistan CM takes notice of man killed in Chaghi

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday took notice of the death of a person in a clash during local government elections in Chaghi. The Chief Minister expressed his sorrow over the killing and extended his sympathy to the bereaved family.

He also took notice of violent incidents in some areas of the province during the election process.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to take measures to ensure foolproof security in respective areas of Balochistan. “No one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” he said. He urged upon the people to show restraint and tolerance, during the local body election and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to maintain peace. “The candidates should fulfill the responsibility of keeping their supporters and voters peaceful,” he noted.