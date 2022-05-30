ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
Pakistan

One killed, 16 hurt in Balochistan LB polls

INP 30 May, 2022

QUETTA: One person was killed and 16 others were injured in firing and fighting in different parts of the province during Balochistan local body polls, while three rockets were fired in Dera Bugti and two officials were also injured in a grenade attack on a polling station in Kalat, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade and fled, adding that one person was injured in a minor altercation between two groups at UC-1 Ward No. 7 Padag in Noshki and three rockets were fired from an unknown direction at a polling station in Dera Bugti area of Basa, Balochistan, which landed near the Levies check post at the polling station, however no casualties were reported.

In Dera Bugti District Kohlu Union Council 6 Ward No. 2 Misri Khan Makori 8 people were injured during the fight, while in Kohlu Municipal Committee Ward No. 1 Family Polling Station 4 people were injured in a scuffle, Loralai area Kali Zangiwal polling One person was injured in a scuffle between activists of political parties at the station, sources added.

