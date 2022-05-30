ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Monkeypox cases: All health authorities ordered to remain on high alert

APP 30 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has issued special instructions to all the national and provincial health authorities to remain on high alert for any suspected case of Monkeypox.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, the situation is being closely monitored by the health authorities and as per reports of the National Institute of Health (NIH), no case of Monkeypox has yet been diagnosed in Pakistan.

“The information circulating on social media about the Monkeypox case in Pakistan is incorrect.” He said that health authorities concerned and professionals at all levels, stakeholders, especially the Central Health Establishment including monitoring points of entry have also been asked to remain vigilant.

He added timely detection and notification are important for prompt implementation of preventive measures and all public and private hospitals have been directed to ensure readiness for isolation and treatment.

The official said the Centre for Disease Control, NIH is monitoring the situation and will keep the stakeholders updated. A recent surge of Monkeypox disease cases has been reported by the non-endemic countries, including the UK, Spain, and Canada, and a total of 92 confirmed and 28 suspected cases have been reported till date, he added.

He said that Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease that is caused by infection with the Monkeypox virus. Although the natural reservoir of Monkeypox remains unknown, however, African rodents and non-human primates like monkeys may harbor the virus and infect people.

He added the patient develops a rash within one to three days after the appearance of fever, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. Other symptoms include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and lymphadenopathy.

The incubation period is usually seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days. The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks. The alert said that the transmission occurs via contact with an infected animal, human, or materials contaminated with the virus.

The official said the virus enters the body through broken skin, respiratory track, or mucous membranes like eyes, nose, or mouth. Other human-to-human methods of transmission include direct or indirect contact with body fluids, lesion materials, or through contaminated clothing or lines.

