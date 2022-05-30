ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘Efforts needed to save vulnerable economies from bankruptcy’

Press Release 30 May, 2022

FAISALABAD: Global economy is in the grip of multidimensional problems and sustained efforts are required to avert the issues of bankruptcy and default particularly by the vulnerable economies, said Engineer Ahmad Hassan, Chairman Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce &Industry (FCCI) Standing Committee on R & D and CPEC.

He identified 10 major factors contributing towards global meltdown and said that this situation has been further complicated during the last few years. He said that Covid inflicted the first blow and its aftershocks are still being felt by the weaker economies.

He said that GDP growth nose-dived and financial institutions had to repeatedly amend their growth forecasts. He said that supply chain problems are also haunting the third world countries and it may take many years for them to fully recover from its negative impacts.

Engineer Ahmad Hassan said that Russian-Ukraine war has added to the miseries coupled with climate change which is marked with droughts, scarcity of water with ever increasing temperature. Continuing, he said that unequal distribution of wealth is yet another problem which is further widening the rich and poor divide. “This situation is more visible in poor countries in the form of uncertainty fomenting repeated change of governments”, he remarked.

He quoted the data from Oxfam and said that the bottom half of the world population accounts for less than 1% of global wealth, whereas the richest 10% holds approximately 82% of global wealth. He said that vulnerable economies are forced to borrow excessive loans which have ultimately become a debt trap and they have actually lost their economic sovereignty to the World Bank and IMF, etc.

He also pointed out the need for technology transfer to help the developing countries with other measures to stabilize their economies in addition to discouraging unbridled imports from the developed countries.

Engineer Ahmad Hassan condemned the misogyny and said that our societal behaviour is a major hurdle in the mainstreaming of women. “Female population in Pakistan is 49% but we failed to exploit their potentialities”, he said and added that at least 30% to the national GDP could be added if women are made an integral part of the economy. He said that the population explosion has also dampened our growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CPEC global economy FCCI bankruptcy GDP growth

Comments

1000 characters

‘Efforts needed to save vulnerable economies from bankruptcy’

Payment commitment to CPEC projects: PPIB MD facing the ire of PM

Import ban: Miftah issues clarification

Russian oil embargo: EU mulls compromise to break deadlock

Water talks: Pak team leaves for India

Grievances of Turkish firms: PM orders urgent redressal

Increase in POL products’ prices: Pasha says: ‘Well, better late than never’

Discontinuation of special power tariff: Apparel textile sector warns govt of grave implications

PM reaches out to people in Hazara, a former PML-N stronghold

Qureshi terms leaked audio tape ‘fake’

Nepal plane goes missing with 22 on board

Read more stories