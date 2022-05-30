Rs28 billion relief package for the poor

In his maiden address to the nation on Friday night, prime minister injected the much-needed clarity into the situation. Describing the PTI government as “corrupt” and “incompetent”, the prime minister has made it clear that his government has the ability and political will to fix the mess the PTI government had created. How ironic it is that PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has the gall to think that he would regain power.

Announcing a Rs 28 billion monthly package to mitigate the price hike impact that the recent raise in prices of petroleum and products has caused, the prime minister has, in a way, unveiled his government’s economic roadmap, which is a highly praiseworthy step. This relief will definitely insulate 14 million poor families against the harsh impact of price hike. All the coalition partners deserve praise for taking this timely decision.

Mehtab Khan (Murree, Punjab)

