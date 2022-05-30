Prices of kitchen items touch new peak after hike in fuel prices

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items have sharply risen after an unprecedented increase in petroleum prices in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

The survey revealed prices of almost all daily use items including live chicken/meat, vegetables, cooking oil/ghee, fresh milk, yogurt, sugar, flour, grocery and confectionery items and other non-essential items.

Buyers complained about rising prices, saying that commodities are completely out of the purchasing power. Traders and shopkeepers expressed fear prices would go further up in coming days.

Live chicken has completed triple century, as available at Rs301/- per kg while a dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs130-140 in the local market, survey revealed.

Cow meat without bone is being sold at Rs800 and with bone at Rs700/- as butchers are openly defying the official fixed rate of Rs550/- per kg in the local market, it added.

Milk sellers also hinted about increasing prices of fresh milk and yogurt after a whopping increase in fuel prices. The current rate of fresh milk is Rs160 per litre while yogurt at Rs150 per kg in the local market, the survey said.

The survey furthermore noticed prices of cooking oil and ghee of different brands and qualities also further increased from Rs5-10 per litre/kg in the local market.

The survey observed that the prices of vegetables are completely out of the purchasing power of the common man. The prices are increasing on daily basis in the local market and unaffordable for us, say a buyer while purchasing tomatoes in the local market. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs60-80/- per kg, ginger price at Rs400/- per kg, garlic at Rs 150-200/- per kg. However, the price of onion has increased at Rs70-80 from Rs60 per kg, showing an increase of Rs20 per kg. Cucumber is being sold at Rs50/60- per kg, green-chili at Rs 120-150/- per kg, lemon at Rs 150-200/- per kg.

Peas are being sold at Rs250/- per kg, capsicum at Rs100/- per kg, French beans at Rs 200/- per kg, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs80/- per kg, arvi at Rs100/- per kg, red-colored potatoes at Rs70/- per kg, white-colored at Rs50/- per kg, lady finger at Rs80/- per kg, tinda at Rs80/-, tori at Rs100/- per kg, long gourd at Rs80/- per kg, Spanish was available Rs15-20 per bundle, bringal at Rs60/- per kg, cabbage at Rs100/-, cauliflower at Rs120/- per kg.

The survey revealed the prices of food grains (pulses) remained on high-side in the local market. It was witnessed that one-kg good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs180/- while toota rice being sold at Rs 110-120/- per kg. Dal mash priced at Rs 300-350/- per kg, white channa (big size) at Rs350-380/- while small-size white channa at Rs200-250/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs260 per kg, dal channa at Rs200/- per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs240/- per kg, dal chilka (Green) at Rs200/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs180/- per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs120/- per kg, moonge at Rs200/- per kg., it was noted.

Despite the stabilizing prices of sugar and maida (fine flour) in the local market, confectionery items are still sky-rocketed as bakers charged self-imposed, citing the prices have increased owing to escalating rates of Maida, ghee, and other confectionery use materials, the survey noted.

Fruit prices have touched a new peak in the local market, the survey observed. Bananas are selling at Rs 100-120/- per dozen, Iranian apples are available at Rs 300-400/- per kg, Afghanistan imported apples are being sold at Rs300/- per kg, while locally produced green-coloured apples (Quetta) are being available at Rs250/- per kg. Melons are being sold within range of Rs60-80/- per kg, watermelon was being sold at Rs80/- per kg, muskmelon at Rs 200-300/- per piece, cherry at Rs 400-500/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250/-, green-coloured mango at Rs150/- per kg and other Rs.200/- per kg.

Packed milk prices of different quality and brands remained high in the local market.

