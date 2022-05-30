ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
ASC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.73%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.17%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
FFL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
FNEL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.26%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.69%)
KOSM 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PACE 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.96%)
PRL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.5%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-9.79%)
SNGP 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.02%)
TELE 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
TPL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 18.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.32%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.33%)
TRG 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.39%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
YOUW 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By 29.5 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 42,861 Increased By 319.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,276 Increased By 133.1 (0.82%)
Major Gulf indexes track global peers, oil prices higher

Reuters 30 May, 2022

DUBAI: Most major Gulf indexes rebounded on Sunday, tracing their global peers and following a rise in oil prices.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 1.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank advancing 2.3%, while oil behemoth Saudi Aramco increased 1.6%.

Among other stocks, Mobile Telecommunications Company Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA) rose 0.9% after saying its unit Zain Business Limited had received the telecom regulator’s (CITC) nod to acquire at least 8,069 of its telecom tower sites.

In Qatar the benchmark advanced 0.3% after three consecutive sessions of losses, as Industries Qatar gained 1.3% and the Gulf’s largest lender, Qatar National Bank , advanced 1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 1.1%, with Commercial International Bank Egypt falling 1.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA gained 1.3% to 12,689 points

QATAR gained 0.3% to 12,861 points

EGYPT fell 1.1% to 10,087 points

BAHRAIN rose 0.6% to 1,906 points

OMAN edged up 0.3% 4,121 points

KUWAIT climbed 1.9% to 8,598 points.

