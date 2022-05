PARIS: Italian Martina Trevisan booked her place in the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday, edging out Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets.

The world number 59 won 7-6 (12/10), 7-5 to reach the last eight at Roland Garros for the second time in three years.

Trevisan will face either last year’s US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez or American Amanda Anisimova for a place in the semi-finals.