Pakistan-India water talks tomorrow

INP 29 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Delegations of Pakistan and India will meet in New Delhi on May 30 to hold talks over water disputes between the two countries. The two-day talks over water issues will be attended by a five-member delegation of Pakistan approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The delegation will leave for New Delhi from Wagah Border where they will hold talks over Indus Water Treaty. It is pertinent to mention here that the 116th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission was held in New Delhi on 23-24 March 2021.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), the meeting held annually alternately in Pakistan and India.

Host of issues related to the IWT were discussed during the meeting. The Pakistan side reiterated its objections to Indian water projects including Pakal Dul, Lower Kulnai, Durbuk Shyok and Nimu Chilling, read the statement.

World Water Day: Groundwater described as ‘backbone’ of Pakistan’s economy

Pakistan asked India to share data of water flows as per the provisions of the IWT following the practice in vogue since 1989. The Pakistan side emphasized the importance of early resolution of the outstanding issues in accordance with the provisions of the IWT.

Both sides agreed to make endeavours to resolve the issues, conduct tours of inspection and hold the next meeting of the commission in Pakistan at an early date.

