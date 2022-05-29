Goods transporters increase fares by 30pc in Sindh

KARACHI: Following the massive hike in petroleum prices, the Goods Transporters Association Sindh has increased their fares by 30 percent. Karachi Goods Transport Association President, Rana Aslam said that the fares have been jacked up due to a massive increase in the price of diesel. The rates of tyres, spare parts and oil have also been jacked up.

The 30 percent hike in the fares was inevitable, he said. The goods transporters have been directed to display fare lists at their respective stations with 30 percent rise.

It is being feared that with the move of transporters, the prices of edible items including, vegetables, milk and other raw material will also increase.